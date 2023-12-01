VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,293,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,277 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

