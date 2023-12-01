The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $163.06 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

