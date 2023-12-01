The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of Vontier worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VNT opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

