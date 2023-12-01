The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.22 Million Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.23% of Unitil worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UTL opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $778.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

