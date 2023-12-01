The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

