The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

