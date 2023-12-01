The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.