Credit Suisse AG Purchases 68,572 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,572 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Truist Financial worth $75,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

TFC stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

