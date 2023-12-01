Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Nucor worth $72,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $169.97 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

