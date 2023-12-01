Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $71,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.5 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.