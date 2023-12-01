Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $70,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

