Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,598 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of eBay worth $68,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

