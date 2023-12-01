Credit Suisse AG Acquires 155,613 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Corteva worth $65,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

