Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,694 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $68,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CM opened at $41.30 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

