Credit Suisse AG Acquires 733,955 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Manulife Financial worth $66,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,526,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.