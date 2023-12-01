Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Exelon worth $69,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

