Credit Suisse AG Has $67.95 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $67,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.