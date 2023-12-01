Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.93 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

