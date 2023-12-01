Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Pure Storage Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $33.31 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

