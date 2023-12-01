H World Group Limited (HTHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $36.58 on Friday. H World Group has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of H World Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 393,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of H World Group by 1,002.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of H World Group by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 350,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 267,310 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

