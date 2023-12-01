The Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7773 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

NYSE BNS opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,170,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,548,000 after buying an additional 1,039,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,934,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after buying an additional 776,314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,634,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

