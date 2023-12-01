The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director Sells $211,998.06 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $26.94 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSXMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.