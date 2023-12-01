Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Talanx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNXXF opened at C$63.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.36. Talanx has a 1 year low of C$62.53 and a 1 year high of C$69.45.

Get Talanx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNXXF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC cut Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Talanx

(Get Free Report)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.