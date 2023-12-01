Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Toshiba Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $30.91 on Friday. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Shares of Toshiba are going to reverse split on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-93000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.