Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

TRUMY opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. Terumo has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

