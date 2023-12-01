Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Decreases By 22.7%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.8 days.

Toho Price Performance

TKCOF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Toho has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

