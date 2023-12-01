Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 1,522,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tongcheng Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

About Tongcheng Travel

OTCMKTS TNGCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $2.70.

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

