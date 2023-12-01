Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.95.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $58.71 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 6.1% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.