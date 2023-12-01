LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LPLA opened at $222.30 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

