Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

PECO stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

