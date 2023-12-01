Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Major Shareholder Sells $37,227.96 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 57,412 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $990,357.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06.

On Friday, November 17th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

METCB opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 524.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

