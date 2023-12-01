Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $38,161.60 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.20 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

