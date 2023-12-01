Insider Buying: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Purchases $40,800.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,042.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Martin Purcell acquired 25,427 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $252,744.38.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell purchased 892 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $8,830.80.

On Monday, November 20th, Paul Martin Purcell purchased 7,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $84,006.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Paul Martin Purcell purchased 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $13,990.40.

SEZL opened at $9.99 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

