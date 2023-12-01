Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $48,060.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.