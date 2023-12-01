Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $46,950.00 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolas Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nicolas Jammet sold 25,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $355,000.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 119.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sweetgreen by 17.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 204.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

