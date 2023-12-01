Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 470 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.