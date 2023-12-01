Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $71,762.57 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $71,762.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,516,589 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,064.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $192,966.29.

On Monday, November 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $58,557.68.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

