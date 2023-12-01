Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) EVP Buys $70,024.50 in Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

