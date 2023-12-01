Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) EVP Buys $70,024.50 in Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
