Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $143,234.16 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $143,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,150.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $82,725.33.
- On Friday, November 24th, Michele Murgel sold 1,026 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $39,572.82.
- On Monday, November 20th, Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $133,575.52.
Intapp Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Intapp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
