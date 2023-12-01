Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $143,234.16 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $143,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,150.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $82,725.33.

On Friday, November 24th, Michele Murgel sold 1,026 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $39,572.82.

On Monday, November 20th, Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $133,575.52.

Intapp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Intapp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

