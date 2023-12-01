Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,942,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.