Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

FATE opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

