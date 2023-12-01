Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $131.42.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.
View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.