Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Acquires $102,681.60 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) CEO R David Spreng bought 8,022 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $102,681.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, R David Spreng purchased 9,662 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,127.68.

On Monday, November 20th, R David Spreng purchased 7,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $92,925.00.

On Friday, November 17th, R David Spreng purchased 6,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Stories

