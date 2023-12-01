Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $98,833.86 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,833.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,440,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73.50.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,994 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,678.84.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $7.58 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
