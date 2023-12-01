Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Buys $98,019.60 in Stock

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,310.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,772 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $213,801.04.

CEV opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 644,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

