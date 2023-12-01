Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2394737 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.77.

Read Our Latest Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.