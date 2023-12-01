BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.31.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

