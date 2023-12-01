ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARX. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of ARX opened at C$21.64 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.94. The firm has a market cap of C$13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.3619154 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

