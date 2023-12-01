Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $17.18

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.18.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
NYSE:XPEV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.26. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
