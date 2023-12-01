Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $17.18

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.26. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

