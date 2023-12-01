Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 10,167 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $159,113.55.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,621 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $274,460.97.

S opened at $19.08 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on S shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

